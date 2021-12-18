Crews from the Colorado Springs Fire Department and Animal Control rescued a 110 pound Great Dane on Friday night, after the dog leapt from the top of a five story parking garage, onto the roof of another building in downtown Colorado Springs.
"My wife and I were on the top floor of the neighboring parking garage with our dog for a Christmas card photo shoot. ‘P’ ran full speed and leaped over the wall and landed on this building. Bizarre for sure!" the Dog's owner Michael Evans said in a Tweet on Friday night.
The Great Dane, a pup named Penelope, was trapped on the roof for around 25 minutes before being gently brought down in a medical litter.
"It was a terrifying thing to have happen- she has never done anything like this before! Firefighters at Station 1 were incredibly helpful, and treated us so kindly through a crazy situation," Evans said in another tweet.
Penelope was then taken to a nearby veterinarian to be assessed.
"Thankfully Penelope escaped with only a bloody chin!" Evans said.
#ColoradoSpringsFire Truck 1 successfully rescued the dog from the roof. The dog is being taken to a veterinarian for treatment. Great work CSFD T1 pic.twitter.com/cQfTerCcxk— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 18, 2021
