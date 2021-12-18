Great Dane, CSFD

Courtesy of the Colorado Springs Fire Department

 Courtesy of the Colorado Springs Fire Department

Crews from the Colorado Springs Fire Department and Animal Control rescued a 110 pound Great Dane on Friday night, after the dog leapt from the top of a five story parking garage, onto the roof of another building in downtown Colorado Springs. 

"My wife and I were on the top floor of the neighboring parking garage with our dog for a Christmas card photo shoot. ‘P’ ran full speed and leaped over the wall and landed on this building. Bizarre for sure!" the Dog's owner Michael Evans said in a Tweet on Friday night. 

Great Dane 2

Courtesy of the Colorado Springs Fire Department 

The Great Dane, a pup named Penelope, was trapped on the roof for around 25 minutes before being gently brought down in a medical litter. 

"It was a terrifying thing to have happen- she has never done anything like this before! Firefighters at Station 1 were incredibly helpful, and treated us so kindly through a crazy situation," Evans said in another tweet. 

Penelope was then taken to a nearby veterinarian to be assessed. 

"Thankfully Penelope escaped with only a bloody chin!" Evans said. 

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.