Colorado Parks and Wildlife issued a warning to pet owners on Friday after the carcass of a gray fox found in La Plata County tested positive for canine distemper, according to a press release from the department.
Canine distemper (CDV) is a disease that effects wild and domestic carnivores, such as red fox, coyote, grey fox, skunks, ferrets, raccoons, mink, and dogs. The disease is transmissible from direct contact with an infected animal, according to CPW.
The gray fox was transported to a Colorado Parks and Wildlife health lab in Fort Collins for official testing and was confirmed to be positive.
“We’ve had a number of reports and the one we submitted for testing did come back positive for distemper,” said CPW area wildlife manager Adrian Archuleta out of Durango in a press release.
“In these cases, any other fox in La Plata County exhibiting symptoms is presumed to be positive for canine distemper,” he said.
Here are a few tips on how to keep dogs safe from coming in contact with the virus, provided by CPW:
- Make sure your pets are up-to-date on their vaccinations.
- Keep your dogs on a leash when walking them.
- Do not let pets interact with any wildlife.
- Do not let wildlife frequent your backyard.
- Avoid keeping water and food bowls outside to limit possible contamination.
- Teach kids not to touch any wildlife.
"The signs of CDV are not always the same and depend on the species and how long the animal has been infected. Sick animals often have difficulty moving and can act abnormally because of brain infections. Crusting around the eyes and/or nose is commonly observed, while other signs such as coughing, diarrhea, vomiting and thickened paw pads tend to be less obvious," the release.
In many cases, the disease is deadly.
