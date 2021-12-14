Graphic: National Weather Service (see full video below)

A graphic published by the National Weather Service provides insight into when and how hard strong winds are expected to hit Colorado's Front Range on Wednesday, December 15.

Check out the GIF below and see how winds are expected to spike around 10 AM on December 15, set to pound the Front Range for several hours. During this period, winds on the Front Range appear to be forecast in the 70 to 100 mile per hour range, as indicated by the coloring of the graphic.

Wednesday is expected to be a windy day along Colorado's Front Range, Eastern Plains, and southern mountain region. Winds may peak at close to 200 miles per hour on remote peaks in the southern part of the state and are expected to be strong throughout the day elsewhere.

Those in impacted areas should ensure that items kept outdoors are secured. Check out the National Weather Service website for warnings specific to a particular county and know that these warnings are subject to change.

Spencer McKee

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

