A graphic published by the National Weather Service provides insight into when and how hard strong winds are expected to hit Colorado's Front Range on Wednesday, December 15.
Check out the GIF below and see how winds are expected to spike around 10 AM on December 15, set to pound the Front Range for several hours. During this period, winds on the Front Range appear to be forecast in the 70 to 100 mile per hour range, as indicated by the coloring of the graphic.
Time lapse of expected wind gusts from 18Z HRRR Model. Highest winds will occur from 9 am to 4 pm on Wednesday. #cowx pic.twitter.com/GTAhavcuWt— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 14, 2021
Wednesday is expected to be a windy day along Colorado's Front Range, Eastern Plains, and southern mountain region. Winds may peak at close to 200 miles per hour on remote peaks in the southern part of the state and are expected to be strong throughout the day elsewhere.
Those in impacted areas should ensure that items kept outdoors are secured. Check out the National Weather Service website for warnings specific to a particular county and know that these warnings are subject to change.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.