The storm that blew through Colorado last week was a pivotal moment when it came to the snowpack situation in the Centennial State, resulting in multiple feet of snow accumulation in some areas.
Prior to the storm, which took place from Wednesday into Friday, the statewide snowpack was around 50 percent of the to-date median. The southwest portion of the state was the region that was behind the most, at about 30 percent of the to-date median snowpack.
As of Monday, December 13, the statewide snowpack has been boosted to 73 percent of the to-date median, with the southwestern portion of the state – the San Miguel-Dolores-Animas-San Juan River Basin – being boosted to 76 percent of its median to-date snowpack, more than 40 points above where it was early last week.
While both of these numbers are a bit behind the 20-year median, another round of snow is set to hit Colorado this week, expected to increase snowpack a bit more. This wave of snow is also expected to hit the southwest portion of the state the hardest, stacking double-digit totals on top of big snow sticking around from the last storm.
Colorado can use all the snow it can get, with 99.87 percent of the state experiencing drought prior to the most recent storm. While data from December 7 shows that nearly 20 percent of the state is experiencing 'extreme' or 'exceptional' drought – the worst of four stages – this is a much smaller portion of the state compared to the same date last year, when 76 percent of the state had reached this level of dryness.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.