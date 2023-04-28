On April 28, Grammy-nominated and Billboard Music Awards 'Top Rap Song' winner Jack Harlow released a new album titled 'Jackman'.
With 10 songs on the album, one is titled 'Denver' – a nod to Colorado's Mile High City.
The lyrics of the song are reminiscent of Harlow's past themes – those that touch on the difficulties that have come with his rapid leap from the underground scene to worldwide fame.
While the song itself isn't about Denver, Denver does get a shoutout when Harlow starts the second verse with the line:
"I wrote that first verse in Denver back in September, it's January now and I'm feelin' like myself again."
Listen to the full song below. Heads up – it does contain mature content, listener discretion is advised.
Harlow started to gain most of his popularity as a musician with the 2020 release of a song called 'What's Poppin.'
