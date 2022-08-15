The Grammy Award-winning music group, The Band Perry, is set to headline the 150th Colorado State Fair this year, according to a recent news release from state fair officials.
"Since releasing their groundbreaking platinum album in 2010, The Band Perry has built an international fanbase supporting multiple sold-out world tours, five number one singles on the Billboard Country Chart, a number one single on the Hot AC chart, six additional songs reaching gold or platinum status, and in 2015, earned their first Grammy Award," the release said.
The group will hit the state fair stage at Southwest Motors Event Center on September 2 at 7 PM.
"The Band Perry performance will take the place of the previously scheduled Lady A concert, which has been postponed to Friday, September 1, 2023. Tickets will need to be purchased separately for The Band Perry performance," according to officials.
Anyone with Lady A tickets can either keep them until the 2023 show or receive a full refund if requested by November 30 of this year.
The Band Perry is joined by a list of other big name headliners, including T.I., Walker Hayes, Stone Temple Pilots, and comedian Jim Gaffigan.
For more information, visit the Colorado State Fair website.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.