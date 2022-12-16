Colorado Springs Shooting

Colorado Incumbent Democratic Gov. Jared Polis speaks during an election watch party Nov. 8, 2022, in downtown Denver.

Following a decisive November victory for re-election as Colorado's Governor, Jared Polis is set to celebrate his win at the 2023 Inaugural Celebrations, along with Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera.

The celebrations will take place on January 10, featuring a 'Swearing-in Ceremony' and a 'Sneaker Ball for All', with the ball featuring live entertainment from Belinda Carlisle, Carly Rae Jepsen, and They Might Be Giants. The performances will take place at Denver's Mission Ballroom.

Ticket sales have started and can be purchased here. General admission tickets are $75.

The event is associated with Colorado For All, a non-profit "working with businesses, organizations, and community leaders from every part of Colorado to support this effort and celebrate all that makes Colorado the place we love to call home." Remaining proceeds from Colorado For All 2023 go to non-profits Broken Shovels Farm Sanctuary, Inside Out Youth Services, The STEAD School, and the Governor's Residence Preservation Fund.

Retired2Hunt
Retired2Hunt

Yes, great use of Colorado taxpayer monies.

