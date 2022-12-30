Governor Polis recently took to Facebook to spark up the old debate on how to correctly pronounce Colorado.
According to the governor, of the two possible pronunciations—"caw-luh-RAD-o" and "caw-luh-ROD-o"— the former is the only right way to say it.
The distinction, though relatively slight, caused some outrage in Polis's comments section.
"Ugh, no! “Caw-luh-RAD-oh” sounds like you just moved here from “She-CAG-go”. Colorado is a Spanish word and should be pronounced as such," one commenter said.
"Colorado is definitely super rad, but that’s not how anyone pronounces it who is actually from here. This 3rd-gen Coloradan has never heard another Coloradan pronounce it “rad”," another said.
Others came to the governor's defense claiming that "caw-luh-RAD-o" is the only way that sounds right.
Another popular comment offered an additional pronunciation into the mix, "Caw-law-RAW-daw".
How do you pronounce Colorado? Let us know in the comments section.
