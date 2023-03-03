After more than two years of various steps, Governor Polis officially submitted his recommendation to change the name of the iconic Colorado fourteener, Mount Evans, to Mount Blue Sky on Friday. The suggested name will now be moving to the the U.S. Board of Geographic Names for consideration marking the second to last step in the process.
Officials from the Wilderness Society and the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes initially filed a petition with the U.S. Geological Survey’s Board of Geographic Names to rename the peak in December 2020.
Since then, the name Mount Blue Sky was selected and has gone through a lengthy approval process to get to this point.
“Governor Polis’ actions today support a more welcoming, inclusive public lands future for everyone by recommending the renaming of Mount Evans to a name that honors the Arapaho and Cheyenne tribes. As one of the Front Range’s Fourteeners, Mount Evans looms large in the backdrop of the Denver skyline. It’s time that this towering presence in our state has a name that respects all people and cultures," the Wilderness Society said in a statement on Tuesday.
Mount Evans was originally named for the governor of the Colorado Territory during the mid 1860s, John Evans. According to to Polis, Evan's proclamations while governor created the conditions that made the Sand Creek Massacre of 1864, which resulted in the deaths around 160 Native Americans, possible.
"Simply put, Governor Evans didn’t just engage in warfare against Native Americans, but facilitated the senseless slaughter of non-combatants including large numbers of women, children, and the elderly by his proclamation and acknowledged initiative to fully eliminate eastern Colorado of any Native American presence and actions further empowering Colonel John Chivington," Polis said in his recommendation letter.
The name Mount Blue Sky was chosen in order to honor the Arapaho Tribe, who are also called the 'Blue Sky People', and the Cheyenne Tribe, that practice an annual ceremony called 'Blue Sky'.
"While we all grew up knowing the iconic Mount Evans, it is clear that Coloradans want a name that unites us rather than divides us and that we can all be proud of. Such a controversial, and for many painful, name for one of Colorado’s most famous “14ers” only diminishes its stately presence and breathtaking beauty. We need a name that pays homage to the beauty that is this great mountain," Polis wrote.
In the letter, Polis also made a recommendation for the names of 'Negro Creek' and 'Negro Mesa' in Delta County to be renamed Clay Creek and Clay Mesa.
