A gosling that was injured from being illegally shot with a crossbow was found on Thursday by team members with the Northern Colorado Wildlife Center (NCWC) in Fort Collins.
The bird was found near Red Fox Meadows Natural Area and the Heatheridge Lake Condominium complex. The crew was able to remove the bolt and stop the bleeding at the scene, before transporting it to the wildlife center.
"Our team worked on the gosling late into the night. Our licensed wildlife rehabbers used specialized combat gauze to stop the bleeding from the axillary vein, provided saline fluids to help replenish the high volume of blood that was lost, provided pain management care, and placed a compression wrap over the wound overnight to ensure the wound wouldn’t open up and bleed out.
An investigation is underway to find out who may have committed this crime. No other injured birds have been found.
"We are working with local and state authorities. If you ever see anyone intentionally harm an animal, please say something. Many species are protected by law and harming them is typically a felony," NCWC said in a Facebook post.
Anyone with information is asked to contact officials at 970-283-7822.
(1) comment
Another psychopath who has an elevated probability of harming other animals, including humans.
