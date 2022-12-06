As of today, Colorado's statewide snowpack is officially above the 30-year to-date snowpack median, with no sign of slowing down.
Recent snow pushed the state to 104 percent of the median, up from 99 percent of the median on Monday morning. With at least two more days of mountain snow ahead and more likely to fall within the next seven days, it's likely this gap will continue to increase.
While the start to the season can often come with wild fluctuation when attempting to compare to the long-term norms, the 2022-2023 snow season has been relatively on par with this long-term median for several weeks thanks to consistent, yet moderate snow.
Snowpack is the most ahead of the norm in the northern and northwest part of the state, while the southern portion of Colorado has started to lag behind.
Colorado is 124 days out from the median peak snowpack date, with the state currently at 24 percent of what that peak typically is.
