Outdoor Lamp in a Park in Italy Photo Credit: loops7 (iStock).

Photo Credit: loops7 (iStock).

 loops7

As of today, Colorado's statewide snowpack is officially above the 30-year to-date snowpack median, with no sign of slowing down.

Recent snow pushed the state to 104 percent of the median, up from 99 percent of the median on Monday morning. With at least two more days of mountain snow ahead and more likely to fall within the next seven days, it's likely this gap will continue to increase.

While the start to the season can often come with wild fluctuation when attempting to compare to the long-term norms, the 2022-2023 snow season has been relatively on par with this long-term median for several weeks thanks to consistent, yet moderate snow.

The bright green line represents the 30-year snowpack median by date, while the black line represents the current snowpack this season. Graph Credit: USDA.

The bright green line represents the 30-year snowpack median by date, while the black line represents the current snowpack this season. Graph Credit: USDA.

Snowpack is the most ahead of the norm in the northern and northwest part of the state, while the southern portion of Colorado has started to lag behind.

Colorado is 124 days out from the median peak snowpack date, with the state currently at 24 percent of what that peak typically is.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.