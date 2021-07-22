The owner of a mountain town 'escape room' business has been identified as a suspect in the brutal attack of a teenage girl in Colorado.
The suspect was identified by the Larimer County Sheriff's Office as 39-year-old Jacobo Wright Mendoza of Drake, Colorado. Mendoza, owner of Estes Park Escape Rooms, was arrested for the attempted murder, kidnapping, and sexual assault of a 16-year-old female.
Police were notified around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 15 of a young woman who appeared to be in distress with a man, yelling for help outside of a black Chevy sedan that was parked in the middle of County Road 43 in Glen Haven.
A good Samaritan passing by on the road slowed down and turned around to ask the young girl if she needed help when she hopped inside the vehicle.
The pair drove to the fire station for help, but Mendoza allegedly pursued them, eventually crashing into the good Samaritan’s vehicle. He then allegedly forced the young girl out the vehicle and allegedly physically assaulted her, according to the sheriff's office.
The good Samaritan and a fire department member were able to restrain the suspect until deputies arrived to make the arrest.
The 16-year-old girl was transported to a hospital in Loveland with serious injuries. Mendoza was transported to a hospital in Estes Park for medical evaluation.
According to the Estes Park Trail-Gazette, escape room owner and suspect Mendoza has been prone to violent outbursts in the past. It was later determined that the victim was previously known to the suspect.
Mendoza is currently being held in the Larimer County Jail and is facing several felony charges of Murder in the First Degree (Attempted), Second Degree Kidnapping-Victim Sex Assault, Unlawful Sexual Contact by the Use of Force, and Assault in the Second Degree (Attempted).
“This is a complex and ongoing investigation based on the substantial follow-up that is needed,” the press release states.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at 970-416-1985. Tipsters can also remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward by calling Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.
As stated in the Larimer County Sheriff's Office press release, the charges associated with this case are "merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty."
(2) comments
It sounds to me like the police seriously need to check that creep's safe room!!!
WAY COOL that they guy circled around to see if the girl could use some help! He probably saved a life.
Sounds like Mendoza is insane. Hope he's not allowed out for a very long time.
