The stunning emerald-green waters are back at Hanging Lake after mudslides devastated the Glenwood Canyon area earlier this summer, turning the iconic destination brown.
The alpine lake turned a brownish "chocolate milk" color following mudslides and massive debris flows over the Grizzly Creek burn scar in late July. Heavy rains unleashed the chaos, stranding more than 100 motorists, shutting down Interstate 70, and damaging the Hanging Lake trail in multiple spots. Hanging Lake trail remains closed to the public for the remainder of the peak-season and likely into next season.
RELATED: [VIDEO] Tour shows extensive damage on Colorado's iconic Hanging Lake trail
Over 16 million pounds of rocks, mud, and debris were cleared from the mountainous stretch of the interstate, which has since reopened.
The footage below shows the aftermath:
“Bridges have been completely destroyed or severely damaged and there are mudslides blocking large sections of the trail. The Hanging Lake Trail is unsafe and impassable in some areas and will remain closed for the foreseeable future,” said White River National Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams.
The landscape of White River National Forest has changed drastically after last year's 32,631-acre Grizzly Creek Fire. While fully extinguished, vegetation loss and soil exposure has left the area prone to flooding and mudslides.
Hanging Lake is one of the most popular hiking destinations in the state. At 7,323 feet above sea level, the lake can be found tucked off of I-70 near Glenwood Springs.
To donate to trail restoration, please visit support.nationalforests.org.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
GEAR UP FOR YOUR NEXT ADVENTURE: Use code OTC20 for 20% off the OutThere Colorado online store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.