Golf ball-size hail is among the risks of a stormy afternoon set to take place in southern Colorado.
According to the National Weather Service, the confidence of a strong to severe storm on the southeast plains has increased, with strong winds and golf ball-size hail as main threats. An isolated tornado could also occur.
An afternoon warning from the National Weather Service timed the storm risk at 1 PM to 5 PM, though this may be subject to change. While tornado intensity and flooding intensity is expected to be weak to none, winds could gust in the range of 40 to 69 miles per hour. According to the National Weather Service hail size chart, the 'golf ball-size' hail that may fall could be up to one and three-quarter inches in diameter.
This stormy warning includes parts of Baca, Las Animas, and Bent counties, as seen on the map below. Severe weather could extend outside of the area marked on the map.
Additional updates about this alert will likely be found on the National Weather Service – Pueblo Twitter page. Additional weather information can be found on their website.
Rain is expected along much of the Front Range on Wednesday afternoon, while snow is expected to fall across much of Colorado's mountainous region.
