Severe thunderstorms may pose hazards of 70 mph winds and golf-ball sized hail in several parts of Colorado on Thursday evening.
The National Weather Service warns that scattered thunderstorms bringing winds of up to 70 mph and hail up to the size of a golf ball could impact many in northeast and north-central Colorado.
Central, east-central, south-central, and southeast areas of the state will also be at risk for severe thunderstorms.
It will be warmer today with isolated afternoon showers & thunderstorms, mainly over the high country & far northeast plains. Some of the storms across far northeast Colorado could be severe with large hail & strong winds. Elsewhere, wind gusts to 40 mph will be possible. #cowx pic.twitter.com/WQpp1odkCM— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) May 20, 2021
A couple of severe storms will be possible late this afternoon and evening across the far eastern plains. Wind gusts to 70 mph and hail to 1.5" in diameter will be possible. #cowx pic.twitter.com/BMAyJTZiqz— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) May 20, 2021
Counties that could be impacted include: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache, Teller, El Paso, Las Animas, Crowley, Otero, Bent, Prowers, Jackson, Grand, Summit, Larimer, Boulder, Park, Clear Creek, Glipin, Douglas, Boulder, Jefferson, Arapahoe, Lincoln, Sedgwick, Washington, Phillips, Logan, Adams, and Elbert.
Several inches of higher elevation snow is expected to fall over the San Juan Mountains tonight, mainly above 10,000 feet.
Another round of thunderstorms will be possible from Friday through Sunday, according to the NWS. Strong to severe storms are likely to develop across the northern border and along the I-25 Corridor.
"Main threats will be strong outflow winds, large hail and lightning, though a low level boundary or two could assist in the formation of a weak tornado or two," the hazardous outlook from the NWS states.
A stretch of warm and dry weather will return from Monday through Wednesday.
Editor’s Note: All weather statements are subject to change. Hail may cause damage to homes and cars and can be deadly for anyone outside while stones of this large are falling. If you have plans outdoors this weekend, be sure to double check the forecast before heading out.
