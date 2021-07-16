Giant hailstone measuring 5.5cm across Photo Credit: MarcelC (iStock).

According to the National Weather Service, afternoon storms will likely bring severe weather to northeast Colorado, with the most severe conditions expected to be present in the area of Sterling and Akron.

Hail up to golf ball-size (1.75-inch diameter) is possible, along with 60 mile per hour winds. Less intense storms are also expected to impact the Denver metro area and the I-25 corridor, bringing rain and strong winds.

According to the National Weather Service, the storms are expected to roll through between 3 and 7 PM.

See a map of the impacted area below:

Map Credit: National Weather Service.

Stormy weather is expected to be present around Colorado this weekend, as well as into next week. Check the forecast prior to planning an adventure and learn more about what will be going on here.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

