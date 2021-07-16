According to the National Weather Service, afternoon storms will likely bring severe weather to northeast Colorado, with the most severe conditions expected to be present in the area of Sterling and Akron.
Hail up to golf ball-size (1.75-inch diameter) is possible, along with 60 mile per hour winds. Less intense storms are also expected to impact the Denver metro area and the I-25 corridor, bringing rain and strong winds.
According to the National Weather Service, the storms are expected to roll through between 3 and 7 PM.
See a map of the impacted area below:
Stormy weather is expected to be present around Colorado this weekend, as well as into next week. Check the forecast prior to planning an adventure and learn more about what will be going on here.
