Colorado Parks and Wildlife has announced that they've released a golden eagle that was being cared for by the Frisco Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Del Norte for 10 months.
The eagle was found as a juvenile last July after it had fledged from its nest in the area of Creede. While it had left the nest, it was unable to fly and was found without parents nearby. This would have likely meant death for the young bird.
Thankfully, Wildlife Officer Brent Woodward picked it up and transported it to a rehab facility.
The facility manager, Michael Sirochman, was able to introduce the animal to live prey and get it to start flying.
The eagle was released this week in the area where it was found under favorable spring conditions with plenty of prey expected to be available. The eagle's diet will include marmots and prairie dogs.
It's also worth noting that this golden eagle has a special connection to another animal that was previously at the wildlife rehab facility. A red-tailed hawk that was rehabilitated and released in March was crucial to helping the golden eagle learn how to hunt.
The eagle release can be seen below:
The eagle remained at the facility an extra few months, as it was best to release it during favorable spring conditions when it would have plenty of prey (such as marmots and praire dogs) to eat.— CPW SW Region (@CPW_SW) May 10, 2023
This week, it flew back into the wild near where it was originally found. pic.twitter.com/I1g7MMwUN3
