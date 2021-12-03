Golden Eagle

Photo Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife 

A juvenile golden eagle was released back into the Colorado wild on Thursday after spending four months in a rehabilitation program, according the a tweet from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

The eagle was first brought to the Frisco Creek Wildlife Refuge in July after being suspected of having aspergillosis. 

Aspergillosis is an infectious respiratory disease that is caused by Aspergillus fungi. The disease impacts mammals (including humans) and bird species, though it is not transmissible from animal to animal, according to the Northeast Wildlife Disease Cooperative.  

In birds, aspergillosis can cause system and organ failure if left untreated. 

The golden eagle recovered in a rehab facility for about four months. 

"After a couple of months, he finally started to fly and continued to improve and is now flying with full strength and confidence," the tweet read. 

The fully recovered raptor was released in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area on Thursday afternoon. 

"This eagle gave us a special treat when it flew back overhead before soaring off in the distance. Usually when a raptor like this is released, they fly straight away and are nothing more than a speck in the sky within seconds," CPW said. 

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.