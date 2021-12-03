A juvenile golden eagle was released back into the Colorado wild on Thursday after spending four months in a rehabilitation program, according the a tweet from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).
The eagle was first brought to the Frisco Creek Wildlife Refuge in July after being suspected of having aspergillosis.
Aspergillosis is an infectious respiratory disease that is caused by Aspergillus fungi. The disease impacts mammals (including humans) and bird species, though it is not transmissible from animal to animal, according to the Northeast Wildlife Disease Cooperative.
In birds, aspergillosis can cause system and organ failure if left untreated.
The golden eagle recovered in a rehab facility for about four months.
After two rounds of bloodwork, we were never able to confirm or rule out aspergillosis, and the eagle had no signs of physical injury.— CPW SW Region (@CPW_SW) December 3, 2021
After a couple of months, he finally started to fly and continued to improve and is now flying with full strength and confidence. pic.twitter.com/ht4obQFRvA
"After a couple of months, he finally started to fly and continued to improve and is now flying with full strength and confidence," the tweet read.
The fully recovered raptor was released in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area on Thursday afternoon.
"This eagle gave us a special treat when it flew back overhead before soaring off in the distance. Usually when a raptor like this is released, they fly straight away and are nothing more than a speck in the sky within seconds," CPW said.
On Thursday, CPW District Wildlife Manager Stuart Sinclair made the trip to Del Norte to retrieve the eagle.— CPW SW Region (@CPW_SW) December 3, 2021
Sinclair and a CPW team took it to Eagle Rock Shelter in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area, where it was successfully released Thursday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/0I9s11SFWI
