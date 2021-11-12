A golden eagle was struck by a vehicle in eastern Colorado Springs, according to a tweet from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).
CPW's Officer Sarah Watson responded to the call.
"It was dazed and bleeding and may have a head injury,' the tweet read.
The eagle was transported to the nonprofit Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center's raptor campus in Pueblo to be rehabilitated, according to CPW. When the eagle recovers, the goal is to release it back into the wild, CPW says .
WATCH as CPW Officer Sarah Watson carefully loads the golden eagle into a crate for transport to the nonprofit Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center's raptor campus in Pueblo. The goal is for it to be rehabilitated and, once it recovers, be released back into the wild. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/MDV79Imdig— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) November 12, 2021
Golden eagles are large raptors that can be found in Colorado year-round.
They often collide with cars as they chase prey, according to CPW. If you hit a golden eagle, do not touch it. Instead, immediately call CPW.
