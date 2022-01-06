It's been months since Jenifer Ann Driver was last seen at a campground near Crestone, Colorado and no public announcements have been made in the case since November. That being said, the public continues to express curiosity and concern about the situation.
While the case remained active at last report, changing weather made finding answers difficult for search teams after multiple efforts yielded little to no information about Driver's whereabouts.
Last seen on October 16 with a member of the Love Has Won spiritual group at the North Crestone Campground, it was last believed that Driver left for a hike to North Crestone Lake, never to return.
Weeks later, a report from Alamosa News indicated that Driver's disappearance may have been self-inflicted, in part, due to a social media message Driver sent to a friend that had reached out to wish her well.
Driver replied: “I will be leaving my body and going to my star system at the end of September. I stayed to get the most of my journey here but am tired of the upkeep of the vessel.”
While Driver was last seen days after September ended, the haunting message remains relevant given that she has since disappeared.
Evidence that may point to what ultimately happened to Driver is now likely covered in feet of snow. Authorities continue to seek possible leads.
Editor's Note: If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please call 1-800-273-8255 to talk to someone today for free. It’s totally confidential. Find out more about that service here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.