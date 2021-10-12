The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued two high wind warnings active in Colorado on Tuesday.
The first warning is for Elbert, Lincoln, and East Douglas counties from noon until 6PM on Tuesday evening. Southern winds are expected to reach up to 40 MPH, with gusts up to 60 MPH in these areas.
The second warning was issued for the San Luis Valley, where similar conditions are possible. The warning will be in effect until 8 PM Tuesday night. The service warns that widespread power outages in the San Luis Valley are possible as the winds speeds pick up to 40 MPH with 60 MPH gusts.
At these speeds, winds are considered dangerous and could result in damages, such as blown down trees and powerlines, according to the service. They can also make travel difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
"People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive," NWS said in a hazardous weather outlook for the warnings.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.