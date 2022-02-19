Looking for an off-the-slopes winter activity to do before the seasons change?
Aspen Ice Karting, a pop-up ice karting rental facility, has designed a course on top of the frozen Kodiak Ski Lake to put your racing skills to the test.
"Did you miss your calling as an Indy 500 driver? Find out here. You'll drift, fly, and maneuver around our ice track in your session, and discover you can never get enough of the one of the best, most fun, activities in the Aspen area," the pop-up's description reads.
The man-made lake is relatively shallow, and serves as a perfect ice karting location, according to the facility's website.
"It provides a beautiful backdrop for an exciting time driving karts on the frozen ice. The ultimate of fun activities to do in Aspen!" it said.
The company provides state-of-the-art ice karts as a part of the experience.
"We have 5 CRG frame karts with 12 HP Brigg and Stratton engines. These karts will give you more than enough power to experience speeds between 45 to 50 mph. The karts are equipped with Heidenau snow tires and Kold Kutter ice screws for traction on the ice. The ultimate winter driving experience," the website said.
With the season entering its last week, its your last chance to ice kart until mid December.
Reservations can be made online and cost $49 for 10 minutes per person, per kart or $90 for 20 minutes.
