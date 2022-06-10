An airplane glider crashed near the Garfield County Airport in Rifle on Thursday evening, killing the pilot, according to the Garfield County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded after receiving reports of the crash at about 5 PM. The pilot was pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway by National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). The pilot's identity will be released by the coroners office after his next of kin have been notified.
"The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank CRFR (Colorado River Fire Rescue) for their prompt response as well as Administrative personnel from the Garfield County Airport who were at the scene following the incident," a release from the sheriff's office said.
(1) comment
Prayers to family! Jess
