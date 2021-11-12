Colorado Girl Scout Megan King has installed nesting sites for local and native bees called 'Bee Hotels' in Monument near Dirty Woman Creek Park, according to the Town of Monument.
Bee hotels are typically used for solitary bees to make their nests. Unlike honey bees, solitary bees do not live in hives or make honey, but they are still vital pollinators. In fact, around 90 percent of native bee species found around the world are solitary, according to a Colorado State University study.
King came up with the idea to satisfy the requirements necessary to be considered for the Girl Scout's Gold Award, which is one of the organization's most prestigious honors.
The award requires applicants to identify and thoroughly investigate an issue, then creating a plan of action to solve the problem, according to the award guidelines.
"Bees and other pollinators are crucial parts of our ecosystems, and bee hotels like this help them survive and carry on with their jobs," the project description reads.
To support King's endeavors, a flower bed north of Dirty Woman Creek Park was expanded to 'accommodate more pollinator friendly plants, according to the Town of Monument in a tweet.
Colorado is home to 946 native bee species and creating bee hotels is a great way to protect those that are solitary.
Click here for more information on how you can incorporate bee hotels into your own garden.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
brava!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.