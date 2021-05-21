Get ready for the blood moon in a rare and beautiful celestial event on May 26.
Look up into the night sky on Wednesday for a spectacular "super flower blood moon" eclipse glowing red over Colorado.
It will be the largest and brightest supermoon of 2021. According to the Farmer's Almanac, the moon will be glowing 222,116.6 miles from Earth. That's about 100 miles closer than April’s supermoon.
Next week will feature the 1st total lunar eclipse since 2019, and part of the U.S. and Canada will be able to see it, as long as it isn't cloudy: https://t.co/fXUzkoyyHt— AccuWeatherAstronomy (@AccuAstronomy) May 21, 2021
A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth lines up between the moon and the Sun, which partially blocks the sun's light. The remaining light hitting the moon results in a red glow.
According to a report from AccuWeather, the entire eclipse will last for several hours, but the total eclipse itself will only last for about 14 minutes.
“Just how red it will look is hard to predict, but dust in the atmosphere can have an effect, and keep in mind there have been a couple of prominent volcanic eruptions recently,” NASA explains.
Unlike a solar eclipse, you can look directly at the moon with the naked eye during a lunar eclipse. Just give your eyes about 30 to 45 minutes to adjust to the dark.
If you happen to miss it, don't worry! You’ll get another chance to spot a supermoon next month on June 24— the Super Strawberry Moon.
