A Georgia man has been fined more than $40,000 for fraudulently obtaining Colorado hunting licenses and illegally possessing six big game animals.
Douglas R. Crookston, 41, of Duluth, Georgia was charged with 42 misdemeanors for wildlife violations. Six big game animal, including one bull elk, one bear, two mule deer, and two pronghorn, were seized by Colorado Parks and Wildlife with the help of both Montana and Georgia officers.
The bull elk and one of the mule deer met the minimum size required to meet the "Samson" trophy designation, requiring additional mandatory surcharges of $10,000 each. The law deals with an increase in the penalties for poaching big game animals. It is named after an iconic elk ‘Samson’ that was poached in Estes Park.
Crookston has been ordered to make a $500 donation to Colorado Operation Game Thief and to pay $41,735.50 in fines and court costs. He was sentenced to two years of supervised probation and a court-ordered suspension of all hunting, fishing, and trapping-related activities.
With this conviction, Crookston could face suspension of all hunting, fishing, and trapping privileges in Colorado and the other 48 states in the Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact for up to five years.
“While license fraud cases are not the typical ‘poacher’ case, CPW takes these cases very seriously,” said Wildlife Officer Scott Murdoch. “Colorado residents are entitled to certain privileges that out of state residents are not. This comes in the form of license prices, license draw odds and license allocations. When non-residents claim Colorado residency fraudulently, all wildlife taken become illegal. They are essentially stealing money from CPW and opportunity from lawful residents that may have been able to acquire the fraudulently obtained license.”
Investigators discovered that Crookston sold all his Colorado property and moved to Georgia in February of 2017, but continued to buy and use Colorado hunting licenses for several years, according to CPW.
Crookston posted several photos and videos of his "hunting adventures" to social media. He also had a vehicle registered to a relatives address in Colorado.
“We investigate crimes like this both to protect the wildlife of the state, but also to protect the interests of legal and ethical hunters here in Colorado as well as other states,” Murdoch said. “That is really important. We have a strong heritage in Colorado of hunting, fishing and trapping, that is what pays for wildlife conservation, but only when it is done right.”
Crookston pleaded guilty to ten counts of making a false statement in the purchase of a hunting license, three counts of hunting without a valid license, and two counts of illegal possession on April 28 in Adams County Court, according to CPW.
