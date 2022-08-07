A suspected pipe-bomb that was spotted near a middle school in Frisco on Saturday, turned out to be a geocaching vault, according to officials from the Summit County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office was made aware of an unidentified object outside of Summit Middle School that resembled a bomb at around 10:30 AM.
"The Summit County Sheriff’s Office deployed two different robots but were unable to positively identify the device. The area was evacuated, a safety perimeter was established, and the Jefferson County Bomb Squad was requested," officials said in a news release.
At around 3:15 PM, a bomb squad team "detonated" the device, and found that it was a geocaching vault marked, “Geocache 3".
Geocaching is a type of treasure hunt that involves strategically hiding vaults for participants to find using GPS and a series of online clues.
“Today’s incident took a significant amount of time and valuable resources of the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Frisco Police Department, Colorado State Patrol and the Jefferson County Bomb Squad. With the recent school bomb threats sweeping the nation and here in Colorado this past week, geocaching participants should be sensitive of the types of vaults they are creating and the materials used to make them. No one should be making and planting devices that look similar to pipe bombs near school campuses for any reason," Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said in a statement.
"No one should be making and planting devices that look similar to pipe bombs near school campuses for any reason,"
And any and all who affected this misuse of taxpayers dollars should have to pay for it plus significant penalties for being so stupid as to make such a thing and fail to notice the similarities. I fail to believe that at least one of them didn't!
But then, if their one of the current generation I doubt many do, even many who are degreed, high school and college! We've got far too many educated people with no common sense, or that even care about anyone other than themselves.
