Uriel Rios-Avila, the 32-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting a person at a gas station in Denver, fled the scene on a bicycle, according to the arrest affidavit.
Emergency services were first notified of the shooting at the Sinclair Gas Station on Santa Fe Drive at around 7:39 AM. According to the affidavit, the victim pulled his car into a car wash around 20 to 30 seconds before the suspect rode his bike into the car wash bay, and begun shooting.
The suspect reportedly shot and killed a man that was sitting in the drivers seat. A woman that was sitting in the passenger seat sustained a gunshot injury to her finger.
"At approximately 1:40 PM, detectives with the Denver Fugitive Unit located Uriel in the area of the 400 block of Lyons Street. Uriel fled on foot from the detectives and officers. Uriel ran into a homeless camp and changed clothes twice. He also attempted to cut his hair to change his appearance. As officers were closing in, Uriel hid inside a hole under a set of train tracks before being apprehended," the affidavit reads.
The heavily redacted affidavit indicates that Rios-Avila shot the victim because he may have been being cheated on by his girlfriend.
Rios-Avila has been charged with First Degree Murder.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.