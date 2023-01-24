Colorado has the sixth-highest average gas prices in the country, after increasing nearly 87 cents in the last month, according to a recent report from AAA.
As of Tuesday morning, the national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was $3.446, AAA reports. To compare, the average price in Colorado was reported to be $3.691 per gallon, roughly 25 cents above the national average. Notably, Colorado was also the state with the highest average increase in gas prices over the last week, increasing 31 cents.
In the Centennial State, the highest average gas prices are found in Eagle County, where the average cost is $4.139 per gallon.
In a Monday report from the company, AAA suggests that the recent nationwide surge in prices at the pump is related to a higher demand for gasoline.
"According to data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand rose from 7.56 million to 8.05 million b/d last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 3.5 million bbl to 230.3 million bbl. If demand remains robust, drivers will likely see pump prices rise through the week," the report reads.
The highest average gas prices in the country are currently found in Alaska where the average is $3.747 per gallon.
Find the full list here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(4) comments
For the people that think this is our state government causing these high gas prices here in Colorado, you really don't have a clue. If you remember back in December we had really cold weather and refinery here in Denver has shut down because of having problems. They need to fix it and if you know that 40% of our gas and diesel is produced here in Colorado and if they're not making it there has to be imported which is causing the price to be higher. I don't like it either but these are facts so ob1 please educate yourself before posting stupid comments
Our state officials and their policies are responsible. We all need to find ways to hold them accountable.
Covid, the surge in travel since then, the Russian/Ukraine war and all time record profits for all of the oil companies have much more to do with it than your clearly partisan political attack reasoning. I would say nice try, but it really wasn't based on the facts!
Averaging about $3.20 around Durango, which is a lot better than last year!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.