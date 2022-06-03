There's a race series that's gaining steam fast in Colorado, known for offering racers stunning views on routes that put a diverse range of running skills to the test. Including a rolling road race, a trail race with a grinding climb and blazing descent, and the ultimate challenge of a 13.1-mile race to the 14,115-foot summit of America's Mountain, the Garden to Peak Challenge racing series is sure to soon be known far outside of its Colorado Springs home.
While the series attracts some of the best trail runners around, it also attracts a number of novice runners that are in it for the challenge and experience.
Here's a breakdown of what the various races in the series have to offer:
The first race in the 2022 Garden to Peak Challenge racing series is the Garden of the Gods 10-miler, taking place on June 11, with a 10-kilometer trail race and a 10-kilometer road race also offered on the same day (10K runs not part of official series). Putting runners on the smooth pavement of the road that travels around the world-class attraction, this hilly run is fast and physical.
While the races in this series step up in intensity throughout the season, the second race, the Barr Trail Mountain Race, seems to test the most diverse range of skills, to be held on July 17.
A strenuous 12.6 miles, the Barr Trail Mountain Race route travels 3,630 feet up the historic Barr Trail of Pikes Peak to Barr Camp before turning around and descending the mountain on the same path. Not only do runners in this race need a good grasp on uphill running, they also need to be able to handle steep and loose descents. Bloody runners can be a common sight at the end of this race and anyone familiar with the course will tell you that's not surprising.
The third and final race of the Garden to Peak Challenge racing series is the infamous Pikes Peak Ascent, held on September 17.
The Pikes Peak Ascent route travels 13.1 miles to the summit of 14,115-foot Pikes Peak, with a vertical gain of close to 8,000 feet. As if the relentless uphill grind wasn't enough, runners of this race face off with lower oxygen levels at elevation, rapidly changing weather, and rugged terrain. That not enough for you? Run the Pikes Peak Marathon the next day, which climbs the mountain again and tacks on a trip down the mountain, as well. The marathon isn't part of the series, but running both races back-to-back is one of the most intense running experiences in the state.
While the Garden to Peak Challenge racing series is beloved by hardcore trail runners, it's also a favorite among locals that aren't quite as active. A large portion of the participants at each race spend stretches walking or quickly hiking, opting to soak up the fun atmosphere and good views along the way.
Whether a runner is in it for the scenery or the challenge of competing in a collection of some of the most unique foot races around, the Garden to Peak Challenge racing series is worth checking out.
Read more about each race here.
