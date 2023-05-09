"Garbage kills another bear," wrote a spokesperson for the Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) Southeast Region Office on Tuesday morning after a bear cub died in Manitou Springs, near Colorado Springs, while it was on the prowl for trash.
According to CPW, a bear cub was in an open garbage bin when it was presumably startled. It ran up a nearby power pole in retreat and was electrocuted. The bear cub died as a result.
This case highlights the importance of making sure potential food sources are kept away from bears and other wildlife. Not only can food availability result in wildlife losing the fear of humans – something that can lead to an increased likelihood of a negative encounter, it can also draw wildlife into urbanized environments that animals aren't prepared for.
This instance comes after another recent case in the Colorado Springs area in which a bear repeatedly entered a home. That bear was euthanized as a result.
Do your part to keep Colorado's wildlife safe by helping to keep it wild. Keep doors and windows shut or inaccessible and keep trash cans locked.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(1) comment
bear proof trash containers should be the standard in bear habitat.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.