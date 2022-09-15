This weekend, Gandhi's grandson, Gopalkrishna Gandhi, is set to be in Boulder, part of an event that includes the American premiere of a film about Mahatma Gandhi's life.
The Colorado Chapter of the Jaipur Literature Festival will be premiering AHIMSA – Gandhi: The Power of the Powerless at a Friday night gala. Gopalkrishna Gandhi, an Indian diplomat, author, and educator, will be introducing the film and sharing about the impact of his grandfather's life. He will also be speaking on his most recent book, Scorching Love: Letters from Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi to His Son, Devadas, on September 17 from 10:45 to 11:45 AM at the Boulder Public Library.
Prior to his arrival in Colorado, the OutThere Colorado team had a chance to catch up with Gopalkrishna. The story that came from that interview can be found here.
For more information about the festival and to purchase tickets, click here.
