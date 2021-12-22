With holiday travel right around the corner for many Coloradans, a lot of people are likely looking to save at the pump.
According to GasBuddy.com, a gallon of 'regular' gas has dropped to $2.70 at the Sam's Club gas station located at 7805 E. 35th Avenue in Denver, Colorado. This is subject to change, but is currently far below the statewide average of $3.338 per gallon and the national average of $3.296 per gallon.
Gas is also cheap in Fort Lupton, with a number of stations offering a gallon of 'regular' fuel for $2.72. In El Paso County, home to Colorado Springs, the cheapest gas is currently at $2.79 for a 'regular' gallon, found at multiple Costco locations and a Sam's Club.
While all of these listed price are below the state and national average, they're quite a bit above where prices were last year when a gallon of 'regular' gas cost just $2.246 on average in Colorado, according to AAA.
Find the cheapest gas in your Colorado county on GasBuddy.com by clicking here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.