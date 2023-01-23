"You never know what's going on inside a home," reads a post on the 'Zillow Gone Wild' Instagram page about a unique Colorado Springs house that's recently hit the market.
Priced at $560,000 and spanning 2,865 square feet, the home near the city's well-known Pulpit Rock Park appears relatively normal from the street. However, the inside scene is quite a surprise.
Neon-pink fuzzy walls, bizarre artwork, a massive swing, and unique furniture fill the space of the 1978 construction.
The creator of the home is artist Beth Piver, who is known for her unique creations and hula hooping abilities, with a large hula hoop collection visible in one of the listing photos and numerous paintings covering the walls.
Online reactions to the home have varied, with one commenter claiming "this home needs to be registered under the US registry as a historic home" and another saying "the photos just made me so anxious that I got nauseous."
Find a few photos of the home below and check out the full listing here.
