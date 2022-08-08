A fungus called Pseudogymnoascus destructans (Pd) that's linked to a fatal bat disease has been found at a second location in Colorado just weeks after the fungus was first identified near Bent's Old Fort.
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the fungus, which causes a fatal condition called white-nose syndrome among bats, has now been observed in the brown bat maternity roost in the City of Fort Collins Gateway Natural Area. This is thought to be the largest maternity roost in Northern Colorado, playing an important role in keeping bat populations stable.
Not only does this find mean the fungus is located in a new location, it also means that a new species of bat is positive for the fungus.
While the resulting white-nose syndrome hasn't been detected yet, the presence of the Pd fungus typically precedes the confirmation of white-nose syndrome by about one to two years.
With the initial discovery of Pd in Colorado in July, the Centennial State joined four other American states where the fungus has been found, but the fatal disease associated with it has yet to appear. In total, white-nose syndrome has been detected in 38 American states and among 12 North American bat species.
Given how important bats are to the local ecosystem, the continued national spread of the Pd fungus is very concerning. According to a study published in Conservation Biology, white-nose syndrome, first identified in 2006, has killed more than 90 percent of exposed populations of three bat species in less than 10 years.
Once a bat contracts white-nose syndrome, the bat increases their use of energy during winter hibernation, which can result in the bat's death, among other symptoms. The disease is named for how white-nose syndrome becomes visible in the form of white fungal growth on infected bats' muzzles and wings.
The primary way the dangerous Pd fungus spreads is via bats themselves, though human activity in caves where the fungus is present can also be a major concern, as humans can unintentionally transport the fungus from one cave to another. While the fungus is not known to affect humans or pets, it's important for those in areas where bats are common to be aware of limiting spread.
Here's a list of tips to help prevent the spread of Pd:
– Stay out of closed caves and mines
– Decontaminate footwear and caving gear after visiting a cave or anywhere else where bats live
– Do not touch bats
– Gear and clothing used in areas where Pd or WNS occurs should not be used in areas where Pd is not known to exist
– Avoid accidentally transporting bats from one place to another by checking potential roosting spots in outdoor items like canopies and umbrellas
