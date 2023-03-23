Colorful shops in historic downtown Littleton Colorado

Littleton, Colorado. Photo Credit: milehightraveler (iStock).

 milehightraveler

According to the City of Littleton, Colorado, a fungal disease called thyronectria canker has compromised the structural integrity of 64 thornless honey locust trees that flank Main Street in the downtown area.

Due to a risk of falling trees and limbs, all 64 honey locust trees in the area are slated for removal, which makes up about 80 percent of the trees over several city blocks. The other 17 trees in the area are not honey locusts and have not been impacted.

Instead of replacing the trees, the city is considering inviting artists to carve sculptures out of remaining trunks.

Thyronectria canker tends to grow on honey locusts during extended period of drought or stress. It's often very noticeable in the form of limb death, yellowing leaves, and oval-shaped lesions on the branches and trunk.

Residents of Littleton who fear their honey locust trees may be infected are instructed to call a certified arborist listed on the city website.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

