Jacob Dalbey still has not given up on finding his dog Ullr, who is believed to have survived a backcountry avalanche that killed a man more than two weeks ago in Colorado. A GoFundMe fundraiser has since been started to help him hire a professional tracker to find Ullr.
On March 17, Dalbey, Ullr, and two other men were caught in a destructive avalanche while traveling near Chair Mountain, located southwest of Marble. One of the men, an avid skier named Joel Shute, did not survive.
On March 20, the Red Hill Animal Health Center in Carbondale made a Facebook post stating that there was reason to believe that Ullr may have survived the slide.
"It is believed that Ullr followed one of the guys’ tracks down and out of the drainage based on tracks found in the area. However, there has not been enough sightings and tracks found to help Ullr get home!" the GoFundMe description reads.
According to the description, Dalbey was seriously injured in the slide and had to undergo several surgeries. Due to his injuries, he can not conduct a full search for the dog on his own.
Money from the fundraiser, which has raised more than $8,000, is said to go toward hiring a professional tracker and any possible vet bills that might come up if the dog is found.
"Jake really needs to find Ullr, his most loyal four-legged companion. However, as Jake is currently unable to work, and he has a lot of unplanned medical bills; Jake’s funds are too low to pay for the tracker on his own," it says.
The fundraiser can be found here.
