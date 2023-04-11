Looking to participate in a fun event that delivers great views while supporting a good cause? Mark your calendars for the weekend of May 20 and 21 and Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's annual 'Run to the Shrine' event.
Coming in at four miles round-trip, this untimed fun 'run-jog-walk' travels up through the popular zoo destination to the Will Rogers Shrine of the Sun structure with roughly 1,000 feet of gain before returning downhill to the zoo. The non-competitive nature of the race makes it perfect for runners of any level, also known for being the only chance to travel to the Shrine of the Sun by foot.
Not only is the route picturesque, it ends with a celebration at the Zoo's Lodge at Moose Lake. Participants also get full access to explore the zoo until the end of the event at 8 PM.
Proceeds from the event go back to the zoo to help feed and care for animals. Of the 238 zoos that are accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is one of the only ones that receives no tax support. It's also considered one of the best zoos in the country, ranking 4th in 2023 in the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.
Members of the zoo can participate for $35 and non-members can participate for $50 during early-bird pricing through May 14. Prices increase during race week.
Find additional details here.
