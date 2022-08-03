On August 3, the US Marshals Service announced that they have successfully captured a fugitive wanted for a Texas murder in the small Colorado town of Monument, found just north of Colorado Springs.
Fugitive John W. Bagwell, 19, was wanted by the Austin, Texas Police Department for his alleged role in a shooting that took place in the parking lot of an L.A. Fitness location in Austin on May 23. The shooting left a 36-year-old male deceased, with witnesses describing that three suspects fled the scene. Now that Bagwell has been apprehended, two of the three suspects are in custody with one remaining at large.
Bagwell's Colorado arrest started with a tip that came in on August 1, stating that he may be at a truck stop in the Monument area. Authorities set up surveillance and eventually spotted Bagwell exiting a semi-truck parked behind the truck stop. The fugitive and another male entered a ride-share vehicle before contact could be made, but authorities were able to follow them to a local business where Bagwell was apprehended without incident upon leaving the vehicle.
Bagwell was locally booked at the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on the murder warrant and is awaiting extradition back to Austin.
The arrest took place in the area of Highway 105 and Peakview Boulevard, which is located about a mile north of Monument Lake and the Mount Herman Trailhead.
Monument is a town of about 10,000 people found to the north of Colorado Springs and along the Front Range foothills. It is unclear how long the fugitive was in the town.
Organizations involved with the case were the Austin Police Department, U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, U.S. Marshals Colorado Violent Offender Task Force, Colorado Springs Police Department, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
