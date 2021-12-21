It's one of Colorado's busiest travel weeks of the year and those headed to the mountains should be prepared to encounter dangerous conditions, according to the National Weather Service.
A winter storm is approaching, powered by what is called an "atmospheric river," and it's expected to land on Thursday afternoon, resulting in rapidly deteriorating mountain travel conditions.
"Skiing conditions will improve, however," says the Service.
Weather mapping from the National Weather Service shows that through Friday at 5 PM, the highest snow totals will be seen in the San Juans, the mountains southwest of Aspen, and the mountains north of Steamboat Springs. While lower elevation areas, like the town of Aspen, are expected to get just a few inches, higher elevations zones in the Aspen area may get up to 36 inches, based on shading on forecast maps provided by the National Weather Service.
The Front Range will likely be missed by the storms.
See a map of the most likely snowfall scenario below:
A key difference between the high-end forecast and the 'most likely' forecast is that the high-end forecast shows higher snow totals pushing further east. Much more snow would land in most mountain towns in the high-end scenario, something that could be detrimental to mountain travel. For example, Aspen would see 9 inches in town instead of 3 to 4. The Front Range is still missed in this high-end scenario.
See the full forecast for the high-end scenario on the map below:
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), “atmospheric rivers” are “long, narrow regions in the atmosphere” that allow water vapor to move along with traveling weather. They can carry water vapor in the same amount of what flows at the mouth of the Mississippi River – 600,000 cubic feet per second.
As this storm pounds Colorado, mountain travelers should be highly aware of the forecast. Even a small amount of snow could cause major delays given the high amount of traffic that's expected on key routes, including I-70.
It will be a good idea to pack the trunk of a vehicle with survival gear, including warm layers, kitty litter, and water.
Find official travel alerts and weather updates on the National Weather Service website. Winter storm warnings have yet to be posted as of Tuesday afternoon, though alerts will probably be activated in hours preceding the storm and as the storm rolls through.
