Meadow Creek Pond in Frisco, Colorado has officially opened its free public skating for the season.
The Frisco Public Works Department plans to clear the ice of snow throughout the winter and will also be conducting basic maintenance. Natural ice conditions may still exist.
While the ice depth of the cleared space has been measured at up to 9 inches, skaters are advised that participation in this activity is 'at your own risk.'
If you want to visit this mountain town destination, it's important to know that the rink is open from dawn until 10 PM. During nighttime hours of operation, the rink will remain lit when necessary. The rink can be found behind the Walmart in Frisco at 828 Meadow Dr.
Throughout the winter season, no ice fishing is allowed at the pond as resulting flooding of auger holes poses a risk to skaters. Guests must bring their own skates and the rink can not be reserved
See a map of where this destination is located below:
