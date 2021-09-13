According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, Mountain Rescue Aspen rescued a woman on the popular Crater Lake Trail near the Maroon Bells on Saturday. The woman was complaining of "frozen legs" and could not self-rescue.
At about 4:56 PM, a bus driver in the area reported that an ill or injured hiker was roughly one mile up the trail. Upon investigation, it was determined that the 49-year-old was unable to walk after tripping and falling, resulting in a knee injury. The woman was also facing severe leg cramping at the time.
Prior to the arrival of search and rescue, the woman was being assisted by several bystanders, including a nurse practitioner.
The woman was quickly located by search and rescue and ultimately carried off the trail in a stretcher to an ambulance which transported her to a local hospital.
When hiking in Colorado, it's crucial to stay hydrated. Dehydration can cause lose of footing and can cause cramping. It's particularly important to hydrate prior to the hike, as dehydration during the hike can be hard to shake, even with water.
