The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has moved to reclassify Colorado's northern Front Range as "severe" on the air quality spectrum for not having met the 2008 National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) for ground-level ozone.
The northern Front Range, including the Denver-metro area, is one of seven regions around the country that are being considered for reclassification.
“Smog pollution is a serious threat to public health, increasing the likelihood of respiratory infections, asthma attacks, and hospital visits,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan in a news release on the matter.
“With these proposed determinations, we are fulfilling our duty under the Clean Air Act to monitor air quality and work with states to help reduce pollution and protect the public we serve," he said.
Denver and the northern Front Range region were reclassified from 'moderate' to 'serious' in 2019, based on air quality data collected from 2015 to 2017, according to the EPA.
If reclassification is approved this year, several new air quality regulations will be enforced.
"The Clean Air Act requires that states implement additional measures to protect public health and to submit new plans to demonstrate how the area will attain as quickly as possible. Additionally, many areas across the country have had success with localized tools and approaches to improve ozone air quality. EPA will continue to work collaboratively with its state partners to ensure these measures are implemented to protect clean air for all communities.," the EPA proposal reads.
A prohibition on the sale of conventional gasoline may also apply under the Clean Air Act.
"More than 79 million Americans, including those disproportionately burdened by ozone air pollution and other sources of pollution, live in areas that do not meet national air quality health standards for ground-level ozone, or smog. Today’s proposals are the latest in a series of actions EPA is taking to improve air quality and public health under the Clean Air Act," the release said.
