Longs peak - Rocky Mountain National Park Photo Credit: Douglas Rissing (iStock).

As big snow rolls through the state, dropping up to 48 inches in a few select spots, the Front Range is finally about to see some significant accumulation. Up until this point in the snow season, the Front Range has been skipped by most major storms that have moved through.

Forecast mapping from the National Weather Service shows that Longs Peak, in Rocky Mountain National Park and near Estes Park, is set to get 24 to 37 inches of snow through Saturday.

Longs Peak reaches an elevation of 14,259 feet, making it subject to some of the most extreme weather in the state of Colorado.

This much snow in the mountains will change the hiking landscape along the northern Front Range following what has been a relatively dry season thus far. Not only will avalanche risk spike, trails will now be covered in a layer of snow, which can make getting lost very easy.

During backcountry winter excursions, it's recommended that travelers are highly aware of avalanche risk (official risk forecast here), bringing avalanche safety tools along when risk is present. Even when risk is not present, it's never a bad idea to track a route using a standalone GPS device, like the Garmin inReach. It doesn't take much snow to cover tracks and it doesn't take much to get off-course. Packing extra layers is also essential and can be life-saving.

While the Rocky Mountain National Park area is expected to see big snow, the nearby Denver area will likely be missed.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

