You know the saying – if you don't like the weather in Colorado, wait a few minutes. A week after temperatures dipped to -7 degrees Fahrenheit in Denver – breaking a 123-year-old daily low record in the process – the Mile High City is expected to break into the 70s.
This week is projected to be much warmer across Colorado compared to last week, with Denver temperatures likely to hit highs at or above 60 degrees through at least Friday. The warmest day in Denver will likely be Wednesday, when temperatures are expected to climb to 70 degrees. If that happens, that would be a 77-degree climb from last Wednesday's record-setting low.
According to KDVR, a 70-degree Wednesday wouldn't be enough to break the daily high of 74 degrees, set on the same date in 2009.
Snow will be possible in the mountains on Thursday night into the weekend. Snow may also fall on the Eastern Plains Friday through Sunday, though this may end up being rain.
Colorado's snowpack statewide is currently at 95 percent of the to-date median.
