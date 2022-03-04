The Lighthouse Art Space in Denver has officially debuted its latest digital art instillation, Frida: an Immersive Dream. The show offers 500,000 cubic feet of digital art, bringing to life the masterpieces of iconic Mexican painter Frida Kahlo.
Much like the venue's first immersive art instillation, which displayed the famous works of Vincent Van Gogh, the Frida Kahlo exhibit allows visitors to take a step inside her most famous paintings.
Kahlo's art alone is known for being deeply thought-provoking and emotional, and when paired with an intense musical score and animation, it becomes mesmerizing.
The floor-to-ceiling mural adaptations of the art are stunning to say the least, with Kahlo's story told at the exhibit in a unique way.
Two of Frida Kahlo's great-nieces, Mara Romero Kahlo and Mara De Anda, were in attendance at the exhibit's debut. They were also able to be consultants on the project with their subtle influence offering nuisance to familiar images.
"This time you are not only going to see Frida Kahlo, you are going to see my Aunt Frida!" De Anda said.
"Frida Kahlo was much more than a simple artist. She was a diamond of her time and her power has transcended her. Her life was marked by pain and suffering, which she portrayed magnificently to her work," said Mexican Deputy Consult Federico Bass, who was in attendance at the debut.
"In times where most women were relegated to live in very specific roles, Frida was able to create an image and an identity for herself from her art to her clothes to how she promoted Mexican culture, and also in her very firm political ideology," Bass said.
The influence of the surviving members of the Kahlo family paired with the artist's already powerful imagery told a new story. A triumphant one. A story of self-discovery in the face of hardship. A story of peace in the face of anguish.
The exhibit will remain open in March through May. It's located at the Lighthouse Denver (formerly Regency Hotel), just west of the River North Art District.
Tickets will cost $39.99 and can be purchased here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.