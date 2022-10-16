The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a freeze warning for several areas in Colorado ahead of sub-freezing temperatures expected on Monday.
The warning will be in effect between midnight and 9 AM on Monday morning, with a cold front forecasted to impact most of the northeast plains, parts of the I-25 corridor, and the Palmer Divide.
According to the service, temps could reach as low as 28 degrees overnight in these regions.
"Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possible damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Be sure to cover tender plants and exposed outdoor water pipes," NWS said.
The NWS map below shows the areas that will be impacted:
A freeze advisory has also been issued for the eastern parts of Pueblo County, with frost and temperatures as low as 34 degrees expected.
Stay up-to-date with weather alerts on the National Weather Service website.
