The Frisco Adventure Park has officially closed their tubing hill for the season, but with the end of that offering, a new one starts.
After the tubing hill closes to the public each year, the tubing lanes are broken down and the Frisco Adventure Park operations team grooms the slope, adding rails and a few features to open a free skiing and snowboarding terrain park at the location.
This Summit County terrain park is open to the public from 10 AM to dusk daily, offering the local community the chance to learn new skills in a relaxed environment while also utilizing remaining snow on the slope for additional 'winter' recreation.
It's worth noting that those hitting the hill should expect to hike, as the uphill 'Magic Carpet' that services tubers is shut off.
Only skiing and snowboarding is allowed at the terrain park – no sleds – and participants should be aware they're hitting this slope 'at their own risk.'
There's no official date that the terrain park will shut down this spring – instead, it'll be open for as long as snow conditions allow operations to take place.
Find more information here.
