Looking for something affordable to do in Denver? The Levitt Pavilion free summer concert series might be exactly what you're looking for.
According to the Ruby Hill-area venue, they'll be hosting 50 free shows throughout the 2022 season, which begins in May.
The total value of the tickets given away is expected to land over $36 million, with the Levitt Pavilion capacity set at 7,500 for paid shows, but close to 20,000 for free shows. The website uses the paid show capacity to estimate how many people attend for free, expecting 375,000 free guests annually with a value of $96.31 given to each guest.
"Levitt is the place to hear tomorrow's artists, today," reads the website.
The Levitt Pavilion is operated as a 501(c)(3), supported by the local community. They offer membership programs, sponsorships, and a way to donate.
To put the size of the Levitt Pavilion into perspective, the Levitt Pavilion spans about 220,000 square feet, compared to Red Rocks' 81,000, according to the Denver Gazette.
See the current list of concerts here, which includes some free and some ticketed shows.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.