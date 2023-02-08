On February 8, Colorado's second-oldest ski area officially opened up their snowcat skiing operation for the 2022-2023 season.
Climbing to an elevation of 13,010 feet on the Continental Divide, Loveland Ski Area's 'Ridge Cat' provides access to the most difficult terrain on the mountain.
Capable of carrying 18 passengers at a time, the best part about this snowcat experience is that it's totally free for skiers and snowboarders with a lift ticket or season pass. In most cases, cat skiing options are an expensive add-on or standalone experience. For example, Monarch Mountain's cat skiing costs $575 per person.
The snowcat operations run when conditions permit from 10 AM to 2:30 PM Wednesday through Sunday.
Located near the Eisenhower-Johnson Tunnel, Loveland Ski Area is about 50 miles west of Denver.
Find more information on Loveland Ski Area's 'Ridge Cat' here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(1) comment
I don't ski but this would be such an awesome excursion.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.