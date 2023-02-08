The Loveland Ridge Cat. Photo Courtesy: Loveland Ski Area.

The Loveland Ridge Cat. Photo Courtesy: Loveland Ski Area.

On February 8, Colorado's second-oldest ski area officially opened up their snowcat skiing operation for the 2022-2023 season.

Climbing to an elevation of 13,010 feet on the Continental Divide, Loveland Ski Area's 'Ridge Cat' provides access to the most difficult terrain on the mountain.

Capable of carrying 18 passengers at a time, the best part about this snowcat experience is that it's totally free for skiers and snowboarders with a lift ticket or season pass. In most cases, cat skiing options are an expensive add-on or standalone experience. For example, Monarch Mountain's cat skiing costs $575 per person.

The snowcat operations run when conditions permit from 10 AM to 2:30 PM Wednesday through Sunday.

Located near the Eisenhower-Johnson Tunnel, Loveland Ski Area is about 50 miles west of Denver.

Find more information on Loveland Ski Area's 'Ridge Cat' here.

STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(1) comment

Lyle
Lyle

I don't ski but this would be such an awesome excursion.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.